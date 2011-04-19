Spa Week’s $50 Treatments Are Being Extended!

Spa Week, you know that heavenly time of the year when treatments that generally cost you your entire paycheck are actually affordable? Well, in case you missed it the first time around, or hell, you just want to keep visiting all of your favorite spas, lucky you. Spa Week was officially extended for an extra week, and you’ll be able to receive $50 treatments until April 30 at participating locations.

To find out which locations will be joining in on the extended Spa Week, head to Spa Week Daily, and don’t miss out this time. There are plenty of massages, facials, waxings, and mani and pedis to be had!