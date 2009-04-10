Spa Week: Way Better than Restaurant Week, Perfect for Tax Day

For all you spa-junkies out there who have been trying to save money by cutting back on your indulgences, next week you have permission to splurge, guilt free.

Beginning Monday, spas across the country will be taking part in Spa Week. With $50 treatments available at more than 80 Manhattan locations (including top spas like the Red Door Spa) youre not going to want to miss this one. Make your appointments ASAP for massages, facials, manicures, pedicures, body wraps, waxes, and all other beautifying treatments at discounts so steep its poor fiscal planning if you dont take advantage. Check out spaweek.com to find participating spas near you. What could be better to relieve the stress of tax day than a discounted day at the spa?

Spa Week only lasts from April 13 through 19, though, so dont miss out.