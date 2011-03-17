Spa Week Is Coming! We Pick Our Fave Treatments

It’s that amazing time of year again folks after fashion week dies down, and we realize our bodies must hate us, Spa Week arrives. And thank goodness! Registration has officially opened this week for the chance to sign up for $50 spa treatments at over 1,000 spas across the country.

Need I say more? Well, I will. Not only can you get $50 massages, facials, waxing, and acupuncture – but the list actually includes services such as teeth whitening! Seriously, it’s a must-have. Mark your calendars for the week of April 11-18 and book now, or everyone else will.

Below are our top spa picks to sign up for now – and why you shouldn’t pass them up.

Fine Living New York Ayurveda

Using the Ayurvedic practice of classifying individuals into three classes of “Doshas”: Vata, Pitta, and Kapha helps your masseuse to decide which oils will benefit you the most during your treatment. Try the Abhayanga Massage for instant stress relief. (Fine Living New York Ayurveda, 154 W. 14th St, 4th Fl, www.newyorkayurveda.com)

Jurlique

Using natural ingredients to help balance out your complexion, Jurlique’s Signature Revitalizing Organic Facial is at the top of our list for Spa Week. (Jurlique, 477 Madison Ave, www.jurlique.com)

Red Door Spa

Red Door Spa’s “Stress Melter” not only includes an olive oil scrub and body wrap, but also a nice long massage – um, can we say heaven? (Red Door Spa Fifth Avenue, 691 5th Avenue, www.reddoorspas.com)

Serenity Spa NY

Just in time for the warmer weather, the Silky Milk Pedicure moisturizes your feet and gets your tootsies sandal ready (or peep-toe ready, whatever you prefer). (Serenity Spa NY 1397 3rd Ave, serenityspaofnewyork.com)

Beauty & Wellness Day Spa

Pick from the oxygen or collagen facial to beat acne, get rid of rosacea, or get rid of wrinkles – the choice is yours! (Beauty & Wellness Day Spa, 124 E. 40th St, 5th Fl, spabeautywellness.com)

Photo Courtesy of Istock