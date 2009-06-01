Spa Treatments Just Got A Bit Weird

Lately I’ve been doing a lot of beauty experimentation. I dyed my hair from a box for the very first time this past weekend, I bought three different face washes (thinking I was going to try a new one everyday…) and I’m even wearing my short hair half up today, which is a big step for me seeing as how ever since it was chopped off I feel like a two-year-old when it is pulled back.

But, even with all of that, I’m not sure I would ever try a sperm-based facial. Yes, you heard me right. The latest anti-aging craze to hit the spas is called the Spermine Facial, and it apparently consists of actually layering your face with synthesized human sperm. Then an ultrasound and infrared light are run over the substance to help it penetrate deeper into your skin– of course.

According to New York Magazine, the Spermine Facial is said to smooth the skin and diminish wrinkles and the anti-oxidant that the substance is made from, spermine, is now being synthesized in laboratories and sold by a Norwegian company called Bioforskning (I couldn’t make this stuff up if I tried).

Townhouse Spa currently offers the facial for $250, and a more basic treatment can be found at the nearby Graceful Services for $125.

I am speechless.