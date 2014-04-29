The One Thing: Soya Want It All 22 in 1 Do It All Leave In Treatment

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, whether it’s from a drugstore or a department store.

Healthy hair is at the top of every girl’s wish list, and in order to achieve it we spend money on a number of different products all promising the same result: shiny, smooth, healthy hair. Many products, however, leave us feeling disappointment when shiny hair was promised and we’re left with dull, lifeless locks. Every now and then, though, a product comes along that delivers on its promises. As the name suggests, Soya Want It All 22 in 1 Do It All Leave In Treatment does, in fact, it all. With 22 key benefits and a blend of ingredients that promote shine, strength, and moisture, this is far from your ordinary hairspray.

What Makes It Different:

It offers a slew of 22 amazing benefits.

It contains a unique blend of soy, cocoa, and argan oil which helps penetrate the hair shaft and nourishes the strands.

Although it comes in an aerosol spray can, it works as anything but a hairspray. As a leave in treatment, it works on your hair all day long to deliver seriously gorgeous results.

Why It’s The One Thing:

This is the do it all product. Instead of constantly buying different products with all different benefits, why not just invest in one great product that gives you all the same results and then some? We’re sold.

Where to buy: Sexy Hair Soya Want It All 22:1 Do It All Leave In Treatment, $19.95, Ulta.com