Liquid Beauty



Maintaining beautiful skin starts on the inside and powerful antioxidants should be your age fighting weapon of choice. You should be as diligent with taking antioxidants as you are about protecting the outside with sunscreen and if you do it every day you will see a major difference. SoU, a cool Canadian company have created Quick Fix a ultra-high purity and concentrated liquid nutrition that fights premature aging.

It comes in little vials and can be thrown in your morning juice or taken like a quick shot every day. This lovely beauty potion helps counter free radicals leading to your cells’ degenerative process thereby increasing cellular protection and slowing down the aging process. What’s not to love about that? Yes you can ingest antioxidants in such foods as blueberries, salmon, spinach, flax seeds and green tea, but sometimes our eating can get a bit off track and taking a little liquid dose each morning can only help your skin a bit more. Some of the active ingredients come from green tea, whortleberry, acai, pomegranate and vitamin c. What’s really cool is SoU has these amazing little refill cases that are slightly larger than an iPod and hold four vials to make it chic and easy to travel with.

You can choose an exotic wood finish, anthracite black, translucent green, vivid red or my favorite brushed aluminum. You can also choose from a Quick Fix collection of liquid nutrients created to fight other issues like stress, low immune systems and even hangovers. I love the idea of a magical liquid hangover cure.

Now that is a great gift for a friend! Visit www.SoUboutique.com.

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.