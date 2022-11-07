Sophie Turner’s Chic New Bangs Will Make You Want to Reach for the Scissors

Every time I grow my curtain bangs out, someone super chic comes along and chops theirs, inspiring me to reach for the scissors and do a tiny little trim. I can’t help it. Just look at Sophie Turner’s new bangs, for example. The former Game of Thrones actress was seen walking around NYC last week with husband Joe Jonas rocking a new set of fringe you’ll want to copy ASAP.

Turner’s eyebrow-graving bangs even have a name: Birkin bangs. The French-style fringe was popularized by Jane Birkin in the 1960s. The Parisienne model, muse and singer continues to be a style icon, as are her daughters Charlotte Gainsbourg and Lou Doillon. They both sport a set of bangs similar to their icon mother. You’d think Sophie Turner was a part of that family with her new look.

Other than being eye-grazing, Birkin bangs have a wavy, natural-looking texture. It’s all about that “just rolled out of bed” vibe that French women do so well. The rest of the hair is natural-looking as well, which Turner pulls off flawlessly with her long, wavy strands. And in copper red —the hair color of the season — she’s making the look all her own. The oversized trench coat and classic black sunglasses just add to the model-off-duty appeal.

Turner has become a bit of an icon herself as of late. Her hilarious character Erica in Netflix’s Do Revenge turned out to be a popular Halloween costume. And it’s all thanks to the brilliant way Tuner played the mean girl. It was just a small cameo but became one of the best parts of the film. Girls wore her country club-chic costume and yelled her line, “This is insane! I don’t even do coCAINE,” making for some seriously hilarious TikToks.