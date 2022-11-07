StyleCaster
Share

Sophie Turner’s Chic New Bangs Will Make You Want to Reach for the Scissors

What's hot
StyleCaster

Sophie Turner’s Chic New Bangs Will Make You Want to Reach for the Scissors

Elizabeth Denton
by
Sophie Turner’s Chic New Bangs Will Make You Want to Reach for the Scissors
Photo: Getty.

Every time I grow my curtain bangs out, someone super chic comes along and chops theirs, inspiring me to reach for the scissors and do a tiny little trim. I can’t help it. Just look at Sophie Turner’s new bangs, for example. The former Game of Thrones actress was seen walking around NYC last week with husband Joe Jonas rocking a new set of fringe you’ll want to copy ASAP.

Turner’s eyebrow-graving bangs even have a name: Birkin bangs. The French-style fringe was popularized by Jane Birkin in the 1960s. The Parisienne model, muse and singer continues to be a style icon, as are her daughters Charlotte Gainsbourg and Lou Doillon. They both sport a set of bangs similar to their icon mother. You’d think Sophie Turner was a part of that family with her new look.

sophie turner bangs

James Devaney/GC Images.

Other than being eye-grazing, Birkin bangs have a wavy, natural-looking texture. It’s all about that “just rolled out of bed” vibe that French women do so well. The rest of the hair is natural-looking as well, which Turner pulls off flawlessly with her long, wavy strands. And in copper red —the hair color of the season — she’s making the look all her own. The oversized trench coat and classic black sunglasses just add to the model-off-duty appeal.

Turner has become a bit of an icon herself as of late. Her hilarious character Erica in Netflix’s Do Revenge turned out to be a popular Halloween costume. And it’s all thanks to the brilliant way Tuner played the mean girl. It was just a small cameo but became one of the best parts of the film. Girls wore her country club-chic costume and yelled her line, “This is insane! I don’t even do coCAINE,” making for some seriously hilarious TikToks.

STYLECASTER | Ashley Benson Interview

 

Tags:
share