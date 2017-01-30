Sophia Bush’s Bold Makeup Just Won The SAG Awards

If we’re being honest, and I think we are, I can say this sans judgment: I hate eyeshadow. I think it’s heavy and weird and no matter which formula I use or which amazing makeup artist applies it, it feels like chalk on my eyelid. But that doesn’t stop me from researching and Pinning and starring at photos of gorgeous smokey eyes, glitter-accented cat-eyes, dramatic cut-creases—you get the picture. And when Sophia Bush walked the red carpet at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards tonight, I fell a little bit in love with her makeup, which gives a whole new meaning to “pink eye.”

The 34-year-old Chicago P.D. actress arrived at the SAG Awards wearing a hot pink column gown and matching pink smokey eyes that I’m so, so tempted to try on myself. “I think it’s really fun to experiment and figure out what works for you, color-wise,” she told us last year while breaking down her skin-care routine. The electric look, which is equal parts bold and ladylike, is quite a departure from the black gown and red lip she wore to the Golden Globes after party just a few weeks ago.