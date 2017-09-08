Sophia Bush Dyed Her Hair the Coolest Color for Fall

Fall may be (almost) here, but that didn’t stop Sophia Bush from debuting new sun-kissed locks. While most celebrities—ahem, Sarah Hyland—are ditching their light-hued hair for deeper tones that match the darker days ahead, Bush is going against the grain with a new blonde color that’s reportedly dubbed “cream soda” (more on that below). And trust us, the 35-year-old actress’s hair looks just as scrumptious as it sounds.

According to an interview with L.A. hairstylist Sunnie Brooke on Refinery29, the color, which has been worn by celebs like Hailey Baldwin and Gigi Hadid, creates a “glow around the face” with warm tones that aren’t too frosty or deep. Makes sense for brunettes who want to go to the light side but aren’t ready to make the full jump.

We first caught a glimpse of Bush’s new shade when celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri (who’s also worked on the heads of stars like Nina Dobrev and Emma Roberts) posted a photo of the new ‘do on her Instagram. Judging from Capri’s caption, the hairstylist went for a natural sun-kissed look that doesn’t require frequent touch-ups.

“‘Let’s make it look like you went on vacation, and not to the salon’ 😏✅,” Capri wrote. “Naturally sunkissed color that doesn’t need an appointment until YOU want an appointment. 🎨✂️Thank You @sophiabushfor trusting me with the paint brush & scissors.”

Though fall is typically associated with drinks like warm ciders and pumpkin spice lattes, Bush and her hair are making a convincing plea for cream sodas to be the season’s next “It” beverage.