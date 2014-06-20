8 Soothing Lotions for After the Beach

We know to use a moisturizing SPF lotion before going to the beach, and what sunscreen to apply throughout our day of lounging, but what about after the beach? Between sunburn, dryness, sunspots and more, water and sun can really take a toll on our skin. Replenish and restore your skin back to health with a hydrating and aloe-vera infused lotion.

We’ve put together a list of eight soothing lotions to apply after a long day at the beach. Each lotion is great for moisture, restoring and sunburn relief. Treat your skin with care this summer and look through our list to find a perfect after-beach lotion for you.

