8 Soothing Lotions for After the Beach

We know to use a moisturizing SPF lotion before going to the beach, and what sunscreen to apply throughout our day of lounging, but what about after the beach? Between sunburn, dryness, sunspots and more, water and sun can really take a toll on our skin. Replenish and restore your skin back to health with a hydrating and aloe-vera infused lotion.
We’ve put together a list of eight soothing lotions to apply after a long day at the beach. Each lotion is great for moisture, restoring and sunburn relief. Treat your skin with care this summer and look through our list to find a perfect after-beach lotion for you.
After a long day at the beach, you'll definitely need some of these soothing lotions...
Don't worry about peeling and dry skin, Clinique's balm calms the skin to prevent after-sun effects.
Clinique After-Sun Rescue Balm with Aloe, $23, Clinique.com
Chlorine can dry out your skin so stay hydrated with this body lotion that helps to replenish moisture.
Summer Solutions Moisture Therapy Body Lotion, $4.45, Metroswimshop.com
Instead of applying sticky aloe vera directly to your sunburn, try this Banana Boat lotion with cooling aloe vera.
Banana Boat Aloe After Sun Lotion, $6.99, Ulta.com
This hydrating balm soaks into skin giving it the deep conditioning it needs.
Agave Mist Moisturizing Body Balm, $7, h2oplus.com
Forget sunspots–this cream fights aging effects from the sun.
John Masters Organics Mandarin Maximum Moisture, $48, Johnmasters.com
Lather up in this lotion after a day in the sun to relieve sunburn and dehydrated skin.
Soap & Glory
The Righteous Butter™ Body Lotion, $24, Sephora.com
Use this thick and wonderful cream on your face and your body to help restore the skin's natural pH balance.
Forever Living Aloe Moisturizing Lotion, $11.80, Foreverliving.com
Cool off your irritating sunburn with this lightweight calming lotion.
Dermalogica After Sun Repair, $32, Dermalogica.com