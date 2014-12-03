StyleCaster
Beauty Buzz: Anti-Aging Ingredients For Every Age, Soo Joo Named as Redken’s New Muse

Rachel Adler
by
Soo Joo

Courtesy Redken

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Not sure which anti-aging ingredients you need for your age range? These are the best ones for you, period. [Daily Makeover]

2. Redken names model Soo Joo (the platinum-haired Asian beauty) as their latest muse. [Press Release]

3. The latest nail craze is apparently the “tanicure” which requires you to apply self tanner to your hands as well as Sophy Robson-designed press-on nails. [Style.com]

4. GQ has named Tilda Swinton their Woman of the Year, and we love the refreshing choice for the mag. [StyleCaster]

5. Jessica Simpson has joined the gang of platinum blonde celebrities, and we must say, the hue looks great on her. [People StyleWatch]

