Sonic Facial Cleansing Brushes For an Even Deeper Clean

Adding a facial cleansing brush to your current daily face-washing lineup is one of the best things you can do to ensure every last bit of makeup, oil, dirt, and grime from the day is completely removed. Aside from cleansing, facial brushes also offer the side benefit of gently exfoliating the skin and therefore sloughing away dead skin cells and other impurities for a brighter and more even complexion. If you have super sensitive or acne-prone skin, you’ll want to be careful when choosing a facial cleansing brush, and some may not be able to tolerate one at all.

However, if you are looking to take your nightly (and morning) skincare routine to the next level, incorporating a high performing cleansing brush is definitely the place to start. Sonic facial brushes designed with silicone—as opposed to traditioal brush bristles—give you a deeper clean, while also doubling as a facial massager and gentle exfoliation device. The best part about silicone devices is that they don’t harbor and absorb bacteria, so it’s great for preventing blackheads and clogged pores. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite gentle, yet effective facial cleansing brushes to try out for yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. MEBAO Facial Cleansing Brush

This compact and lightweight cleansing brush is equipped with gentle vibrating motions to help penetrate pores deeper for a better clean while providing non-abrasive exfoliation.

2. Luxsio Sonic Cleansing Brush

This electric-power facial brush gives the skin a thorough cleanse while sloughing off pore-clogging impurities like excess oil, makeup, and dead skin cells without feeling overly aggressive or leaving behind redness.

3. Mint Sonic Cleansing Brush

Designed with high-quality silicone and gentle vibration settings, this cleansing brush clears clogged pores, eradicates dullness and texture, and helps improve firmness without causing irritation.