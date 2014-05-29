Beauty and the Real Girl: A Tinted Moisturizer Perfect for Summer

Going backstage and learning tips and tricks from the professionals may be an adventure, but sometimes, the best tricks come from real girls. In “Beauty and the Real Girl,” we learn the best beauty tips, tricks and secrets from girls just like us.



All we want in the summer is to wear the least amount of makeup while still looking amazing. We trade the heavy foundations and creams for lightweight gels and tinted moisturizers. The only other requirement? We need some sun protection in there too, because if we’re going outside at all, we like to be covered in the SPF department.

Deanna Clevesy, a publicist, has lived on the beach as well as the city, so she knows the value of a good sunscreen. Considering she’s always going au naturel and looking flawless (and sunburn-free), we needed to know what she was using.

“I love the Sonia Kashuk Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 15 to kickstart my morning routine,” Deanna tells us. “I usually mix a pencil eraser sized dollop with the same amount of an unscented anti-aging cream for some light, effective coverage. It really lasts when you need it to, like on those long, sunny, summer days!”

Where to Buy: Sonia Kashuk Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 15, $13.69, Target.com