Sonia Kashuk Introduces New Formulas In Spring Collection

Coming to Target this Sunday is a new way to freshen up your spring beauty look. Sonia Kashuk’s Spring line will be released over the weekend, but the 30 year beauty veteran has a few tricks up her sleeve this season. The collection is full of colorful prints, charming compacts and useful step-by-step directions, but what really stood out of her 2012 Spring line was her use of innovative formulas that bring professional-quality products to the mass market.

Sonia’s new formula of Satin Luxe Lip Color with SPF 16 Sunscreen provides hydration while delivering a vibrant, totally wearable color. The lipsticks include ingredients that smooth and soften with anti-aging properties that plump lips for extra firmness. The lipstick is completely paraben free with Brown Seaweed Extract, a marine botanical with endless benefits. All the colors are stunning, but we are particularly partial to Vivid Coral. (Satin Luxe Lip Color with SPF 16, $9.99, target.com)

Truly unlike anything else on the mass market, Sonia Kashuk’s Illuminating Bronzer delivers a multi-reflexive bronze finish that lasts up to 12 hours without fading! The best thing? It offers a classic sheen with buildable coverage so blending is easy. (Illuminating Bronzer, $12.99, target.com)

Want a shine-free face without a one-dimensional finish? Then this Perfecting Transparent Mattifier is perfect! This paraben-free formula goes on smooth to give your face a satin finish and perfect any beauty look. Great for under makeup to block out oil, or on top to keep makeup in place, this product is perfect for all skin types and diffuses light to give your face a photo-finish look. (Perfecting Transparent Mattifier, $14.99, target.com)