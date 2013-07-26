Beauty Buzz: Sonia Kashuk Expanding Target Line, How to Create a Woven Chignon, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Sonia Kashuk is set to launch bath, body and fragrance products at Target stores in November. [WWD]

2. Miley Cyrus is going to be the next naked body on a T-shirt for Marc Jacobs’ “Protect the Skin You’re In” campaign for skin cancer. [StyleCaster]

3. Here are some healthy (and actually refreshing) summer juice recipes to keep you nourished and cool. [Daily Makeover]

4. Your guide to microdermabrasion, as even we get confused. [Lifestyle Mirror]



5. Learn how to create a perfect woven chignon in just a few steps. [The Cut]

