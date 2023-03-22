TikTok Is Wondering Where This $5 Gigantic Beauty Blender Has Been All Their Lives & It’s a Lazy Girl Must-Have

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’ve definitely been quoted as saying, “I don’t believe in beauty blenders,” more than once throughout my life. I mean, as an Aries, I simply don’t have the time or the patience to pat pat pat my face over and over thousands of times until my makeup slowly starts to blend in. I’ll either use my fingers or a flat foundation brush to get product on because I’ve got places to be and power walking to do, my friends.

My Aries self is getting enraged just talking about beauty blenders (I’m sorry, it’s Aries season after all). That is, until I saw the Sonia Kashuk mega jumbo super sized makeup blender that’s somehow just $5. This blender rivals the size of your face, and although it’s advertised as a total-body blending sponge, TikTok has discovered that putting it on your face cuts down the blending time for foundation in half. Sure it might look a little ridiculous putting something larger than your hands on your face, but if it makes things go by faster, I’m all for it.

I had to show you the scale of this blender from TikTokker @mangomoniica. You can watch her apply face makeup with the oversized blender, and I have to say, the video weirdly calmed me down.

Even though the blender is huge, it has points that let you target the eye area and sides of the nose and any other hard-to-reach places. Watch as she sets her concealer in the video.

Sonia Kashuk™ Latex-Free Makeup Blender Sponge

Of course, you can also use it for body blending, like when you contour your collar bones or add highlighter to your shoulders. Although it’ll definitely take up space in your beauty drawer, it is worth it to have a product that can pull double duty.

The best part about this blender is that it’s latex-free, so girlies with sensitive skin, rejoice!

One shopper loved this blender so much, they gave it a stellar review, writing, “This applies my liquid and cream products with ease and in seconds. The sponge wet and dry works well and isn’t too big to where I can’t blend my under eye concealer or get into the corners of my nose.”

Grab one at your local Target or get it shipped ASAP so you can relax as you blend in your face makeup instead of losing patience.