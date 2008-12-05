Something to Smile About

Dr. Brandt is known for his undetectable Botox and collagen injections. I actually heard of a woman who went to Dr. Brandt and had a bunch of needles stuck in her face and had things injected. She then saw another dermatologist a couple weeks later and the second doctor couldn’t tell that she had had anything done. Might be a beauty Botox myth but still it’s telling of this man’s talent.

Due to his cult following, he just came out with a topical product to replicate the result of injectables called Lines No More. Ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid and Phospholipids work to fill in wrinkles and laugh lines by plumping your skin from the inside out, intensely hydrating your skin and attracting moisture to your cells. It works immediately and even helps to improve your skin’s texture over time.

I once heard that one of the worst things for your skin is smiling, creating wrinkles around your eyes and mouth. I love that Dr. Brandt has created a product so that we don’t have to feel guilty about one of life’s most beautiful things.