Instagram Insta-Glam: Sombre Highlights

We’ve all been seeing ombre hair take over trends for the past few seasons, but and while it’s still popular, it’s evolved into a new form called “sombre.” What’s sombre, you ask? It’s a subtle twist on the ombre hair color, giving hair a less extreme gradation from dark to light hair. Where ombre goes for a drastic change from roots to tips, sombre transitions from a darker hair color to a softer shade of the hue. Whether in long waves, up-dos, short bobs or slick straight hair, sombre adds just enough color to make a difference without a drastic change.
We’re not the only ones loving this look this summer. Above, we’ve pulled together some of the best sombre highlights from Instagram. Take a look and get inspired for your next salon visit!
These light blonde highlights look stunning on @hairbykana.
@msgshla does sombre right with some sea salt beach waves.
@Thescissorsammurai opted for a sombre dark brunette to brown instead of blonde. Would you go for this look?
The multi-colored hair and layers make @inkd_vegan's look one of our favorites.
