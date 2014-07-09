Instagram Insta-Glam: Sombre Highlights

We’ve all been seeing ombre hair take over trends for the past few seasons, but and while it’s still popular, it’s evolved into a new form called “sombre.” What’s sombre, you ask? It’s a subtle twist on the ombre hair color, giving hair a less extreme gradation from dark to light hair. Where ombre goes for a drastic change from roots to tips, sombre transitions from a darker hair color to a softer shade of the hue. Whether in long waves, up-dos, short bobs or slick straight hair, sombre adds just enough color to make a difference without a drastic change.

We’re not the only ones loving this look this summer. Above, we’ve pulled together some of the best sombre highlights from Instagram. Take a look and get inspired for your next salon visit!

More From Beauty High:

Learn How to Ombre Your Hair at Home With Blogger Pretty Connected

Jared Leto’s Hair: 8 GIFs of the Most Perfect Ombre That Ever Was

Ombre Hair: Inspiration to Bring to the Salon