Solange Knowles Stars In The Latest Rimmel London Campaign

Solange Knowles may be making news lately as one of the spokespeople for hair care brand Carol’s Daughter, but Beyonce’s younger sister (yea, we’re pretty sure she probably hates that) is seriously becoming a beauty queen in her own right.

The 24-year-old is a face of Rimmel London and we got a sneak peek at the latest campaign, which features Knowles in various makeup looks. There is a mix of classic red lips and red nails, as well as fun and flirty neon blue shadow and pale pink lipstick. Our favorite look may be the bright purple smokey eye and mile-long lashes, but her demure deep plum smokey eye is oh-so-sexy as well.

Which look is your favorite?