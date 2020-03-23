‘Charmed’ Fans Will Go Crazy for this Magical Eyeshadow Palette

It’s been a full 22 years since a group of supernatural sisters stole our hearts and kept us glued to the TV. With Sola Look’s Charmed palette, we finally get the beauty collab the women—and us—deserve. Whether you identify as Prue, Piper, Phoebe or Paige, you’ll be able to create stunning beauty looks with this shimmery palette. It’s not just your eyes you’ll be able to glam but pretty much your entire face with bronzers, highlighters and jewel tones in iconic Charmed-themed packaging.

You get 12 shades in the palette, all with cute names that will seriously bring you back to middle school. The nostalgia is strong with this one. We’re talking a bright purple for Pure, shimmery green or Piper, a champagne for Halliwells and a blue shimmer for Wyatt & Chris. The team behind Sola Look obviously thought about each color and how they corresponded with the name to put a smile on your face as you’re getting glam (with Charmed in the background, of course).

If you’re not familiar with Sola Look, the indie beauty brand is known for its collaborations. Previously, it launched a Beverly Hills, 90210 palette, a Dirty Dancing palette and Saved by the Bell-themed lipsticks. Fans love the cruelty-free and ultra-pigmented formula of the brand’s shadows, highlighters and bronzers.

Dying to get your hands on the Charmed palette while you do a rewatch? Well, you just have to wait a little bit longer. It’s available for pre-sale on March 28 and ships out April 30 with free shipping. Plus, $1 from each sale will be donated to Meals On Wheels America, a non-profit that delivers healthy meals to seniors in need. You can’t go wrong with that.

