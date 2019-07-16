ColourPop’s New Sister Brand Promises a Summer Glow on a Budget

It’s the summer of shimmery body oil. Not since the early 2000s have we seen so many body makeup launches. At this point, our skin basically feels naked if it’s shimmer-free. Well, say hello to (maybe?) one more. Seed Beauty, the company behind ColourPop, Fourth Ray Beauty, KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics, announced an entirely new brand with its first product: Sol Body Shimmering Dry Oil. The vegan and cruelty-free line is named after the “glistening effect that the sun (or sol) has when light hits the skin,” per a statement from the brand.

Sol Body kicks off with four shades of the Shimmering Dry Oil ($15 at ColourPop) made with multi-dimensional pearls infused with nourishing oils. There’s a hue to flatter a variety of skin tones: Platinum (a shimmering ivory-gold with highlights of silver and gold pearls); Soft Gold (a champagne-gold with highlights of silver and gold pearls); Warm Gold (a warm-gold with highlights of gold, pink and silver pearls); and Bronze (a bronze with highlights of copper and gold pearls). There’s also the flat kabuki Body Brush ($12 at ColourPop) to blend the dry oil onto your skin.

Sol Body comes right after various other shimmery body products, including Patrick Ta Major Glow Body Oil, Huda Beauty N.Y.M.P.H and KKW Liquid Shimmers. I haven’t tried Sol Body yet (or KKW Liquid Shimmers) but I really like both Patrick Ta and Huda Beauty’s options. But if you’re looking for a much more affordable version, Sol Body is worth trying. You can buy both a Shimmering Dry Oil and Body Brush for less than one of the others. In fact, you can shop the entire Full Collection + Brush Bundle ($58 at ColourPop) for about the price of one of the other brand’s.

Sol Body launches July 17 on ColourPop’s website.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.