Soko Glam Just Previewed the Coolest-Looking Sheet Mask for Dry Skin

There’s no shortage of face masks on the market, but without fail, we’re always excited to try a new one. In fact, the abundance of choices, from sheet to clay, is actually perfect because there’s bound to be one that matches our exact needs.
Speaking of needs, if you have dry skin or even rosacea, Soko Glam x SkinRx’s new sheet mask could be that dose of magic you’ve been searching for. Charlotte Cho, the co-founder and esthetician for Soko Glam (a site that houses top-notch K-Beauty brands), recently posted on a boomerang of the packaging and we could literally hear the swishing of exposed formula at the bottom.
View this post on Instagram
What amazing sheet mask packaging from @skinrxlab! Makes me want to dive right in. So lucky to try it before it even hits stores. We curated the SKINRx LAB MadeCera Cream this month to Soko Glam and wow, been loving the super indepth reviews so far... I can see it’s a winner for those with dry skin and anyone with rosacea (which is such a tricky skin condition). Also helpful for those in need of fortifying their skin barrier with something nourishing and soothing (key ingredient is madecassoside). If you want to read about it yourself click the link in bio! . https://sokoglam.com/collections/skinrx-lab . . #sheetmask #skincare #sokoglam #instaskin #instabeauty #seoul #kbeauty #innovation #skintips #skinrxlab
MORE: This Makeup Artist Created the Perfect Recipe for DIY Glitter Face Masks
Cho wrote in the caption that although not available to the public yet, the mask has already received rave reviews from testers who suffer from dry skin. She continued, “[It’s] also helpful for those in need of fortifying their skin barrier with something nourishing and soothing (key ingredient is madecassoside).”
That aforementioned ingredient is a molecule from the plant Centella Asiatica, usually found in tropical areas like India and Southeast Asia. It’s been proven, according to PhaMix, to increase collagen synthesis, control inflammation and inhibit production of enzymes that break down the skin’s framework. In other words, it does all good things.
MORE: 10 K-Beauty Products Under $10 That Will Transform Your Skin
Along with natural ingredients to make your skin glow, SkinRx is also cruelty-free brand, which means there’s no shame in stocking up big time when it’s released. While you’re waiting for the mask of your dreams to come out, peruse the rest of Soko Glam’s cult-favorites like Cosrx’s Triple C Lightning Liquid and Missha’s Mild Essence Sun Milk. You won’t regret it.