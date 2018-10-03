StyleCaster
The Best K-Beauty Products of 2018, According to the Pros

Photo: Courtesy of Soko Glam.

There’s a short list of stamps that beauty brands aspire to have on their packaging and Soko Glam is one of them. For the past 5 years, the e-commerce site, founded by Charlotte Cho in 2012, has conducted a “Best of K-Beauty Awards.” The annual list highlights the most innovative finds for hair and skin and this year’s offerings do not disappoint.

There’s a snail mucin-infused hair mask, a tea tree cleansing water that we’re personally obsessed with and licorice toner, to name a few. And if you need further assurance that these are actually worth trying, know that inclusion requires consistently excellent reviews from Soko Glam, “best seller” status and a “must-have” stamp from SG editors. Oh, and it had to have been on the website within the last year, too.

In celebration of the latest unveiling, you can also shop anything from the winner brands on Soko Glam for 15 percent off with the code SGBOKB18 from now until October 16. We can’t think of one good reason to pass up this deal. In the meantime, ahead is a primer on each “best of.”

STYLECASTER | Soko Glam's Best K-Beauty Products of 2018 | Neogen Real Ferment Micro Essence
Neogen Real Ferment Micro Essence

This brightener is an exclusive to Soko Glam and jam-packed with 93 percent naturally fermented ingredients, in addition to birch juice and rice extract, for the ultimate glow-up.

$38 at Soko Glam

Photo: Courtesy of Soko Glam.
STYLECASTER | Soko Glam's Best K-Beauty Products of 2018 | The Plant Base Time Stop Collagen Ampoule
The Plant Base Time Stop Collagen Ampoule

You may not be able to slow down time, but your skin will definitely see a decrease in wrinkles (with consistent use), all thanks to a heavy dose of mushroom extract that boosts collagen production.

$29 at Soko Glam

Photo: Courtesy of Soko Glam.
STYLECASTER | Soko Glam's Best K-Beauty Products of 2018 | Easydew EX Repair Control EGF
Easydew EX Repair Control EGF

EGF is a protein that promotes brighter skin on a deeper level by igniting cell regeneration. This tube contains the highest concentration allowed of the magic ingredient.

$88 at Soko Glam

Photo: Courtesy of Soko Glam.
STYLECASTER | Soko Glam's Best K-Beauty Products of 2018 | Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Cleansing Toner
Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Cleansing Toner

Suitable for all skin types, this post-cleansing formula utilizes licorice water and peony extract to balance out your skin's oil production without drying it out.

$18 at Soko Glam

Photo: Courtesy of Soko Glam.
STYLECASTER | Soko Glam's Best K-Beauty Products of 2018 | La'dor Keratin Power Glue
La'dor Keratin Power Glue

Looking to revive your hair from color damage or heat processing? This luxurious essence contains snail mucin, which not only strengthens your strands, but coats them in protection from future damage, too.

$29 at Soko Glam

Photo: Courtesy of Soko Glam.
STYLECASTER | Soko Glam's Best K-Beauty Products of 2018 | Dr. Oracle A-Thera Tea Tree Peeling Sticks
Dr. Oracle A-Thera Tea Tree Peeling Sticks

Are blackheads the bane of your existence? These handy sticks are packed with a combo of AHAs and BHAs to lift dead skin cells (lactic acid) and exfoliate (tea tree/glycolic) without stripping your face. The cotton swab applicator also allows for precise application.

$24 at Soko Glam

Photo: Courtesy of Soko Glam.
STYLECASTER | Soko Glam's Best K-Beauty Products of 2018 | Benton Tea Tree Cleansing Water
Benton Tea Tree Cleansing Water

Makeup removal and one part-cleansing are handled when you apply this water to your face with a cotton swab. In addition to gently removing makeup and other impurities, it also delivers an acne-fighting tea tree extract oil to the skin for blocking future breakouts.

$17 at Soko Glam

Photo: Courtesy of Soko Glam.
STYLECASTER | Soko Glam's Best K-Beauty Products of 2018 | Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin E Mask
Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin E Mask

This overnight mask comes with a heaping helping of vitamin E, which is renowned for its ability to slow down cell aging. Its unique texture is also described as a "shape memory cream" that adheres and stays on the face as you toss and turn.

$27 at Soko Glam

Photo: Courtesy of Soko Glam.
STYLECASTER | Soko Glam's Best K-Beauty Products of 2018 | SkinRX Lab MadeCera Cream
SkinRX Lab MadeCera Cream

This multi-purpose moisturizer, suitable for day and night use, is made with madecassoside, an inflammation-fighting ingredient found in centella asiatica (another popular K-beauty ingredient).

$36 at Soko Glam

Photo: Courtesy of Soko Glam.
STYLECASTER | Soko Glam's Best K-Beauty Products of 2018 | Klavuu Nourishing Care Lip Sleeping Pack
Klavuu Nourishing Care Lip Sleeping Pack

Nourishing avocado, sweet almond and apricot seed oils come together to deeply hydrate the lips overnight, leaving them supple and soft to the touch come morning.

$15 at Soko Glam

Photo: Courtesy of Soko Glam.

