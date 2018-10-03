The Best K-Beauty Products of 2018, According to the Pros

There’s a short list of stamps that beauty brands aspire to have on their packaging and Soko Glam is one of them. For the past 5 years, the e-commerce site, founded by Charlotte Cho in 2012, has conducted a “Best of K-Beauty Awards.” The annual list highlights the most innovative finds for hair and skin and this year’s offerings do not disappoint.
MORE: The Starter Guide for Today’s Most Popular K-Beauty Ingredients
View this post on Instagram
⠀ Back for the 5th year in a row, Soko Glam's Best of K-Beauty™ Awards crowns and celebrates the 10 most innovative Korean beauty products from the past year. Best of K-Beauty™ Award Winners are chosen based on rave reviews from our community, best-seller status on site, and unanimous votes from the Soko Glam Team!⠀ ⠀ When they win, you win! Use code SGBOKB18 to get 15% off all 2018 Best of K-Beauty™ Award Winners. PLUS, all purchases $125+ will receive 10 FREE sheet masks! Check out all the winners, vote for the People's Choice Award, and enjoy all the promotions in the link in bio. (P.S. remember to turn on your notifications to stay tuned for giveaways galore!)⠀ 〰 ⠀ 🏆 People's Choice Awards⠀ ⠀ Now that we know what the 2018 Best of K-Beauty™ Winners are, it's your turn. We hand the fate of the Soko Glam's People's Choice Award to the real tried-and-true skin expert – you! Vote and select Soko Glam's People's Choice Award. Past winners of this award have gone on to become holy grails! Vote now in the link in bio!⠀ 〰 ⠀ #kbeauty #koreanbeauty #asianbeauty #skincare #skincareroutine #skincareaddict #beautyproducts #beauty #onlygoodskindaysahead
There’s a snail mucin-infused hair mask, a tea tree cleansing water that we’re personally obsessed with and licorice toner, to name a few. And if you need further assurance that these are actually worth trying, know that inclusion requires consistently excellent reviews from Soko Glam, “best seller” status and a “must-have” stamp from SG editors. Oh, and it had to have been on the website within the last year, too.
In celebration of the latest unveiling, you can also shop anything from the winner brands on Soko Glam for 15 percent off with the code SGBOKB18 from now until October 16. We can’t think of one good reason to pass up this deal. In the meantime, ahead is a primer on each “best of.”