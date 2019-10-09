Soko Glam Announced its 2019 K-Beauty Winners and I Want it All

Since 2012, we’ve been following Charlotte Cho’s lead when it comes to Korean skincare. She and her then-boyfriend (now husband) Dave launched Soko Glam to bring the best of Korean beauty into our lives. They recently announced Soko Glam’s 2019 K-beauty winners and they’re good, which isn’t surprising. Cho has been a leading voice in the space and has even gone on to create her own skincare line, Then I Met You. Now’s your chance to pick up her favorite products of the year—and for 15 percent off.

Use code BEST15 to grab your discount on acne patches, toner, eye cream, cleansers, sheet masks and more, from top K-beauty brands. Plus, if you spend $125, you’ll nab a free Mediheal sheet mask set. The sale only goes until October 16 so now’s the time to stock up on your favorite products or to try something new you’ve had your eye on. Amazingly, none of the 2019 winning products cost more than $25. Score.

Solved Skincare Coconut Oil Cleansing Pads

These 100% virgin coconut oil-soaked pads remove makeup and impurities while lightly exfoliating skin.

$21.25 (were $25) at Soko Glam

CoxRx Acne Pimple Master Patch

These are the most affordable and effective hydrocolloid patches on the market, full stop.

$4.25 (was $5) for 24 patches at Soko Glam

MediHeal N.M.F Intensive Hydrating Sheet Mask

Hydrate your skin with hyaluronic acid, amino acids and more skin-soothing ingredients.

$8.46 (was $9.95) for 4 masks at Soko Glam

Elensilia CPP Collagen 80% Intensive Eye Cream

This eye cream promises to brighten, hydrate and tighten your skin—no matter how little sleep you got.

$17 (was $20) at Soko Glam

Klaris Midnight Blue Calming Cream

Calm stressed, irritated skin with this skin-calming cream.

$20.82 (was $24.50) at Soko Glam

Neogen Real Vita C Powder Lemon

Mix this vitamin C powder with your favorite toner or essence for a DIY brightening treatment.

$17 (was $20) at Soko Glam

Benton Aloe BHA Skin Toner

Aloe smoothes and hydrates, while salicylic acid helps keep acne at bay.

$16.15 (was $19) at Soko Glam

Mamonde Petal Spa Oil To Foam Cleanser

This oil-to-foam cleanser removes dirt and impurities without drying out your skin.

$17.85 (was $21) at Soko Glam

Lightly exfoliate skin with PHAs, tea tree leaf oil and jojoba oil.

$21.25 (was $25) at Soko Glam

Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Essence Mist

Apply this hydrating mist throughout the day for a shot of moisture that’s never greasy.

$20.40 (was $24) at Soko Glam

