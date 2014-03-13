Daily Tricks for Softer Hair

After a dramatically bad winter, our hair is dry, frizzy, and positively lackluster. We’re ready for spring—but before spring has sprung, our hair needs to come to life. Luckily, there’s a few tried and true daily that can soften our hair and have it looking like winter never even happened (if only…).

Wash on, wash off.

Well, sort of. “A great way to soften hair is to wash the hair every other day and condition the ends every day. When blow drying, don’t use your blow dry brush until most of your hair is dry. Only use the brush to finish the look. This is an important habit that keeps hair healthy, shiny and feeling soft,” says Senior Stylist Lucie Ducrot at Julien Farel Salon.

Wash your hair in warm (not hot) water and do a cool water rinse.

“The cool water will cause the keratin-filled cells of the cuticle to clamp down and lay flat, rendering you hair more soft and shiny and insuring its natural integrity to protect the cortex of the hair shaft,” says hair restoration expert and hair specialist Dr. Robert Dorin.

Also, get a filter on your shower ASAP. It makes a huge difference since you shower daily, says Wella Professionals celebrity hair stylist Aubrey Loots. T3’s Source Showerhead Filter ($130, sephora.com) is a great bet for restoring hair’s body and shine.

Once a week, consider using a hair mask treatment to keep hair soft.

Apply your conditioner to hair after shampooing without rinsing it out in the shower or bath, wrap a warm moist towel around your hair and let it sit for 20 minutes. This will help the conditioner intensify its repairing properties and penetrate the cuticle more readily. Then rinse it out with a cool water rinse.

Always use protection.

“Use a daily spritz of a heat protector like Wella Professionals Thermal Image,” says Loots. It adds shine and protects your hair from hot tools, like curling irons and blow dryers. You can use it on wet or dry hair. Spritz it in on the days you don’t shampoo for a little extra care.

