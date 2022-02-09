This ‘Grossly Satisfying’ Foot Peel Mask Has 10,000 Perfect Ratings & Shoppers Say It’s Better Than Baby Foot

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s peak winter which means it’s peak dry, cracked foot season. Ah, the joys of changing weather. There are some great ways to combat this, though—nourishing moisturizers and serums can help do the trick. But, if you want something that will really transform your toes, opting for a more serious treatment is the way to go. Enter: foot peel masks.

You’ve probably heard of them, specifically the Baby Foot kind. These masks are known for how well they makeover feet from crusty to smooth as can be… after a brief period of peeling, that is. It’s the kind of gross and satisfying process that makes pimple-popping videos so intriguing. It turns out, though, that a $20 two-pack from Amazon is earning shopper’s top marks.

The Soft Touch foot peel masks deeply exfoliate your skin with natural ingredients and botanical extracts, according to the brand. The combo of ingredients peels away the dead skin from your feet in a matter of days, and they’re so easy to use. You simply slip the mask onto each foot and relax for an hour. Put ’em on during an episode of your fav show or wear them for a bit during a movie marathon. It’s basically like bringing a spa to your bed.

“Baby Foot gave me such good results and such a complete peel that I became addicted. But since then, I’ve tried other brands and the Baby Foot brand again and have never gotten such great results as the first time. Except for now!” explained one five-star reviewer. “I used the peel on Wednesday night and by Saturday morning my foot had begun peeling revealing soft, callus-free skin.”

Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask

Just know that when you use these masks, you’ll be in for a wild ride.

“This is a grossly satisfying purchase,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I had some pretty awful heels that were cracked and overall pretty disgusting (I’ll spare you the pics)… Each one of my cracks in my heel ended up peeling off and my toesies look so fresh and soft (weird way to put it, but true).”

More than 10,000 shoppers have given these peels a five-star rating, noting how simple and effective it is. This is something anybody self-conscious about their feet could use. It takes care of business easily and quick, so that you can have fresh and smooth skin in a matter of days.

“This foot peel is easy to use and works great,” wrote one reviewer. “After removing the booties and rinsing my feet, I found that my feet were much softer than before… It makes my feet look and feel great. I highly recommend this product to anyone who’s hard on their feet.”

Now, all you have to do is choose between the three options it comes in: aloe vera, peppermint and tea tree.