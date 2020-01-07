11 Buzzworthy Body Products for Silky-Soft Skin This Winter and Beyond

Scroll To See More Images

Come winter, the dry skin struggle is real. Some of us are dealing with the compounded effects of very cold weather and skin conditions like eczema or psoriasis. There are others who simply neglect to put on more lotion than they did the previous season and suffer the consequences. And then there are people like me managing all of the above and willing to try anything that will bust ash from dusk ’til dawn. Personal experience has taught me that though there are plenty of soft skin products to swipe and slather, not all are created equal.

For instance, some lotions feel creamy but end up sucking all moisture out of the skin because of artificial fragrance or alcohol. Body scrubs are another tricky beast because if you opt for something with one too many exfoliants, you’ll also have irritation to deal with. For these reasons and more, I’ve gathered my best-of-all-time cleansers, exfoliants, creams, and balms for skin that will feel like a baby’s bottom. Trust me—the hype is real with these soft skin faves.

This drugstore staple is a godsend and the most recent recruit to my eczema survival kit.

This multi-tasker is relatively new, but already a nightstand staple thanks to the soothing effects of colloidal oatmeal, hemp oil and avocado oil.

If you’re looking for an ultra-rich, luxurious-feeling body moisturizer, Farmhouse Fresh’s shea butter balms are among the best of the best.

On the other hand, if you prefer a lightweight lotion that still provides ample hydration, Fresh’s newest fleet of body moisturizers includes this beautifully-scented lotion.

This dry oil is formulated with squalane and grapeseed oil, two versatile ingredients for moisture and sheen.

I’ve yet to try a scent from this eco-conscious drugstore brand that I don’t love.

For sensitive skin types, this fragrance-free, derm-approved body oil is the key to your softest skin yet.

This gentle body wash is basically a spa day in a bottle, thanks to a trifecta of soothing and nourishing ingredients: jojoba seed oil, rosehip oil, and bacteria-killing lactobacillus ferment.

A renowned exfoliating body treatment for nixing rough bumps and flaking.

If you’ve always wanted to try the brand’s infamous Bum Bum Cream, but couldn’t handle the fragrance, you’re in luck! This new body cream is fragrance-free but still packed with luscious, skin-saving ingredients.

This underrated fave is an antioxidant-rich body mist for calming redness and soothing sunburn patches.

