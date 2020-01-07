StyleCaster
11 Buzzworthy Body Products for Silky-Soft Skin This Winter and Beyond

Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Come winter, the dry skin struggle is real. Some of us are dealing with the compounded effects of very cold weather and skin conditions like eczema or psoriasis. There are others who simply neglect to put on more lotion than they did the previous season and suffer the consequences. And then there are people like me managing all of the above and willing to try anything that will bust ash from dusk ’til dawn. Personal experience has taught me that though there are plenty of soft skin products to swipe and slather, not all are created equal.

For instance, some lotions feel creamy but end up sucking all moisture out of the skin because of artificial fragrance or alcohol. Body scrubs are another tricky beast because if you opt for something with one too many exfoliants, you’ll also have irritation to deal with. For these reasons and more, I’ve gathered my best-of-all-time cleansers, exfoliants, creams, and balms for skin that will feel like a baby’s bottom. Trust methe hype is real with these soft skin faves.

 

 

soft skin products eucerin 11 Buzzworthy Body Products for Silky Soft Skin This Winter and Beyond

Eucerin.

This drugstore staple is a godsend and the most recent recruit to my eczema survival kit.

Eucerin Roughness Relief Cream $12.28
buy it
soft skin products fab beauty 11 Buzzworthy Body Products for Silky Soft Skin This Winter and Beyond

First Aid Beauty.

This multi-tasker is relatively new, but already a nightstand staple thanks to the soothing effects of colloidal oatmeal, hemp oil and avocado oil.

FAB Pharma Oat & Hemp Multi-Fix… $34
buy it
soft skin products farmhouse fresh a la mode 11 Buzzworthy Body Products for Silky Soft Skin This Winter and Beyond

Farmhouse Fresh.

If you’re looking for an ultra-rich, luxurious-feeling body moisturizer, Farmhouse Fresh’s shea butter balms are among the best of the best.

Farmhouse Fresh A`La Mode All-Purpose… $13
buy it
soft skin products fresh citron lotion 11 Buzzworthy Body Products for Silky Soft Skin This Winter and Beyond

Fresh.

On the other hand, if you prefer a lightweight lotion that still provides ample hydration, Fresh’s newest fleet of body moisturizers includes this beautifully-scented lotion.

Fresh Citron de Vigne Body Lotion $26
buy it
soft skin products kiehls body oil 11 Buzzworthy Body Products for Silky Soft Skin This Winter and Beyond

Kiehl’s.

This dry oil is formulated with squalane and grapeseed oil, two versatile ingredients for moisture and sheen.

Kiehl's Nourishing Dry Body Oil $35
buy it
soft skin products love beauty planet body wash 11 Buzzworthy Body Products for Silky Soft Skin This Winter and Beyond

Love Beauty and Planet.

I’ve yet to try a scent from this eco-conscious drugstore brand that I don’t love.

Love Beauty & Planet Argan Oil… $6.99
buy it
soft skin products neutrogena body oil 11 Buzzworthy Body Products for Silky Soft Skin This Winter and Beyond

Neutrogena.

For sensitive skin types, this fragrance-free, derm-approved body oil is the key to your softest skin yet.

Neutrogena Fragrance-Free Lightweight… $9.94
buy it
soft skin products ouai body cleanser 11 Buzzworthy Body Products for Silky Soft Skin This Winter and Beyond

Ouai.

This gentle body wash is basically a spa day in a bottle, thanks to a trifecta of soothing and nourishing ingredients: jojoba seed oil, rosehip oil, and bacteria-killing lactobacillus ferment.

Ouai Body Cleanser $28
buy it
soft skin products paulas choice body retinol 11 Buzzworthy Body Products for Silky Soft Skin This Winter and Beyond

Paula’s Choice.

A renowned exfoliating body treatment for nixing rough bumps and flaking.

Paula's Choice Retinol Body Treatment $29
buy it
soft skin products sol de janeiro 11 Buzzworthy Body Products for Silky Soft Skin This Winter and Beyond

Sol de Janeiro.

If you’ve always wanted to try the brand’s infamous Bum Bum Cream, but couldn’t handle the fragrance, you’re in luck! This new body cream is fragrance-free but still packed with luscious, skin-saving ingredients.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Nude… $40
buy it
soft skin products soleil tujours 11 Buzzworthy Body Products for Silky Soft Skin This Winter and Beyond

Soleil Toujours.

This underrated fave is an antioxidant-rich body mist for calming redness and soothing sunburn patches.

Soleil Toujours Aloe Calming Mist $26
buy it

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

