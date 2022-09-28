This Body Care Favorite Just Launched the Prettiest Hand Cream I’ve Ever Seen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The art of a chic nightstand is a something that takes time to master. A modern candelabra, a sleek looking alarm clock, and maybe even a floral bouquet so you can wake up, smelling a sweet scent. Something else that’s absolutely necessary to keep beside you while you sleep is a hand cream and boy, do I have the prettiest one for you—maybe even the prettiest one I’ve ever seen. Yesterday, Soft Services launched Theraplush Overnight Repair Treatment, a nightly hand cream that repairs all of the skin on your hand, including your nails and cuticles.

Soft Services Theraplush Overnight Repair Treatment

This nightly treatment cushions and coats your hands in literal retinol and colloidal oatmeal—you may say the stuff of dreams basically. You can expect your skin, cuticles, and nails to feel restored—all while you sleep. This baby is totally environmentally friendly as well, coming in a refillable container that doubles as a ring tray!

Soft Services even conducted an internal survey where 82% of participants noticed improved hands after using the Theraplush overnight. Over 90% of participants (30) saw improved cuticles after using Theraplush nightly for 2 weeks.

Say goodbye to your chapped nails and cuticles—you gotta check the before and afters on their website to see the difference the product makes. However, if you have sensitive skin or are currently suffering from a sunburn, it’s best to stay away from this product.

Soft Services is the go-to for body care and treatments—from the acne wash Clearing Duo to the super popular Smoothing Solution Calming Gel Exfoliant. Shop the Theraplush Overnight Repair Treatment on Soft Services’ website now.