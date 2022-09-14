I Tried This Gel Exfoliant & the Skin on My Body Has Never Glowed This Much

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’m going to admit something that I probably shouldn’t as someone who works in beauty—I only recently started paying any mind to my body care routine. I know, I know—it’s not the smartest thing in the world for someone approaching 30 to do, but at least I began implementing a routine! My new search for this type of product led me to Soft Services, a brand focused on creating treatments for the body—in the most stunning packaging ever, may I add? While browsing the site, something in particular caught my eye—the Smoothing Solution Calming Gel Exfoliant.

This chemical exfoliant promises to address tone and texture, helping to relieve common symptoms of keratosis pilaris, crepey skin, discoloration, and the pesky irritation left behind by ingrown hairs. I personally get sun acne in the summer on my chest, shoulders, and back, so the marks left behind tend to bother me—especially when exposing my skin in the warmer months. With only a week of use, my skin left soft, supple, and looked like it was glowing. The texture of this serum is lightweight and leaves skin feeling smooth without falling prey to irritation.

Soft Services Smoothing Solution Calming Gel Exfoliant

Lactic acid and urea—another fancy way of saying carbonic acid—work seamlessly to get all of those dead skin cells off and leave your skin protected and calm. Those are not usually the thing you get when using a product that is supposed to exfoliate—you’d expect a little bit of a zing.

RELATED: 10 Must-Try Beauty Products Inspired By Fall’s Biggest Trends

May I recommend utilizing this body care product for yourself and your partner? One reviewer raved about how they could share it with their significant other saying “I originally bought it for myself and loved it for my legs to give them the perfect protection they need from ingrown hairs and bumps. My boyfriend has KP and winded up trying it on his arms and OMG, the results are honestly amazing. His arms have never been softer. I will definitely be repurchasing now for the both of us”.

To be completely honest, everything from Soft Services is a holy grail product for me—from their hydrating gel that feels like gatorade for your skin to the acne-fighting Clearing Duo, which is formulated to work to fight the concerns that come with everyday sweating, rubbing, and itching. Visit their website today to get the Smoothing Solution Calming Gel Exfoliant.