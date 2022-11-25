Shoppers Say This $24 Acne Treatment is “100% Worth the Money”—Shop For a Major Discount Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve read any of my articles, you know I’m the number one fan of Soft Services, the solutions-led body care brand. While my obsession is not un-justified, it’s led me to reorder products from their website time and time again. From the Smoothing Solution Calming Gel Exfoliant to their latest launch, the Theraplush Overnight Repaire Hand Cream, there’s no telling what my favorite skin care brand will do next.

And while I’ve come to terms with the fact that my addition will cost me money from now until well, forever, I’m holding out hope for some padding in my wallet thanks to the brand’s generous Black Friday offerings.

Curious what to expect? The body care brand will be discounted site-wide from November 25th – November 27th. All orders below $50 save 5%, orders from $50 – $99 save 10%, orders from $100 – $149 save 15%, and all orders above $150 will save $20% (no code required).

Want to try something new? Check out the limited edition New Spice scented version of their best-selling, delightfully scrubby Buffing Bar, the Superior Shave Set, or the design-forward Soap Home to protect bar soaps from your showerhead.

Soft Services Acne Clearing Mist

Formulated to work to treat body issues that pop up when “we work out, or otherwise get sweaty, trapping bacteria and fungus against our skin.” This mist has 10% sulfur and 1% zinc PCA to collaborate in unison for the pièce de résistance—the skin on your body clear of acne.

Reviewers agree, saying “100% worth the money! I’ve tried many things over the years, this is the first product that has genuinely worked on my skin. After 10 years of searching I’m glad to finally have the right product for me.”

Soft Services Acne Control Set

Why stop there? You can bundle and save plus get a 10% discount on the Acne Control Set, including the Speed Soak Skin Rehydrating Gel to rehydrate skin and the Clearing Clay for more stubborn breakouts.

Shop the Soft Services Black Friday sale, now through November 27th while products last.