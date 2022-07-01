Prone to Body Acne? This $28 Moisture Gel Cream Is Like Gatorade for Your Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

For those of us who are acne-prone, the onset of summer is both exciting and a little daunting. Dealing with excess sweating can transform beautiful, hot sunny days into a constant worry that a break-out may soon be around the corner. It’s a delicate balance between choosing a product that keeps skin hydrated and ensuring pores don’t get clogged. That’s where Soft Services comes in.

Just in time for the summer, the body care brand is launching an all-new product that caters to body acne, a common skin concern — the Speed Soak Air-Gel Rehydrating Lotion. With a gel-cream consistency, this fragrance-free and oil-free formula balances skin pH while strengthening the skin barrier against water loss.

Like an electrolyte-infused powder or speciality beverage, the brand says this gel is like “a sports drink for your skin,” working immediately to provide intense moisture without any stickiness or tacky residue. Bonus points for the cooling feeling upon application, which can come in super handy in a hot and humid environment. It can go on clean skin or be used midday to quench skin.

Soft Services launched last year and made creating solutions to body skin care concerns their main mission. The company addresses common issues like body acne, dry skin, keratosis pilaris, discoloration, ingrown hairs, PIH, and more. The brand aims to reduce waste in the beauty industry by making most of their packaging recyclable and even have an online encyclopedia called the Mass Index that documents skin concerns along with FAQs and expert-vetted treatment information.

Speed Soak is available on their website alone, or as part of two new body care sets: the Acne Control Set that includes beloved products like Soft Services’ Clearing Clay, Clearing Mist, and Speed Soak and also in The Rehydrating Duo Set alongside the popular Buffing Bar.