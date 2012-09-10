Soft Grays Make a Statement at Carolina Herrera Spring 2013

Grays and taupes have been really popular colors this season and we’ve come to terms with the fact that these shades are ideal for off-setting beautiful colors and prints. This was the case at Carolina Herrera. The designers collection was filled with color-blocked frocks, tangerine gowns and plenty of pastel shades. The hair and makeup, created by Diane Kendal for MAC Cosmetics and Orlando Pita for Moroccanoil, made a statement without clashing with the collection.

Diane Kendall was inspired by French photographer Sarah Moon. The look was a soft, gray shadow blended over the entire eyelid all the way up to the brow and lightly shaded on the lower lash line. She defined the eyes by adding a very thin line of black creme liner on the top and bottom followed by curled lashes and no mascara. The cheeks had a soft flush of Cubic Blush, a soft rose, while the lips were coated with Lip Conditioner.

Over in hair, Orlando Pita created a “sleek, modern and architectural” look with “no reference to the past.” A major point was to accentuate the collarbone. Long hair was swept behind the shoulders while shorter hair was swept forward. “I wanted to move away from the 15-year, long hair trend,” said Orlando. He began by applying Volume Mousse to wet hair and blow drying it straight. Then, he added Frizz Control to keep the ends smooth. Hair was stick straight and extensions were added to accentuate the existing length. Hair was slicked back at the top using many layers of Luminous Strong Hold Hairspray – no pins necessary.

Finally, nails and toes were painted with two coats of Essie’s Ador-a-ball, and almost opaque pink. “Carolina didn’t want an obvious color on the nail, but she still wanted something there,” said Essie manicurist Ana Maria. “It compliments the collection very well.”