Sofia’s Spot

Hey, StyleCasters: it’s Monday and looks like there’s only one thing to watch tonight. Soon to be spotted during your favorite prime time TV slot (Gossip Girl, obviously): Sofia Coppola’s first commercial for Dior’s new fragrance, Miss Dior Cherie, starring Maryna Linchuk. Overheard on the Miss Dior Cherie commercial: Brigitte Bardot’s voice breathlessly moaning “Moi, Je Jeu.” Looks like even those of you who skipped second period French are going to get to play along. Xoxo Laney Crowell.