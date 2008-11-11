Hey, StyleCasters: it’s Monday and looks like there’s only one thing to watch tonight. Soon to be spotted during your favorite prime time TV slot (Gossip Girl, obviously): Sofia Coppola’s first commercial for Dior’s new fragrance, Miss Dior Cherie, starring Maryna Linchuk. Overheard on the Miss Dior Cherie commercial: Brigitte Bardot’s voice breathlessly moaning “Moi, Je Jeu.” Looks like even those of you who skipped second period French are going to get to play along. Xoxo Laney Crowell.
Sofia’s Spot
