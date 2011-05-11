Sofia Vergara Announced As Latest COVERGIRL

Actress Sofia Vergara has been announced as the latest face of COVERGIRL, joining the likes of fellow beauties such as Halle Berry, Taylor Swift, Ellen DeGeneres and Drew Barrymore.

Vergara announced her partnership with the brand via her Twitter and Facebook pages this morning, saying that she’s “So happy to be the new COVERGIRL!” and “Im so honored to be part of this amazing group of women. Theres a cover girl in all of us.”

Vergara is currently shooting her first advertising campaign for the brand today, which will be released in Januray of 2012. Hopefully it won’t create as much controversy as her Skinny Diet Pepsi campaign did, in which many thought she was photoshopped to appear thinner.

Either way, we can’t wait to see the new campaign!