Sofia Richie’s Wedding Makeup Includes My Favorite Drugstore Mascara

ICYMI, over the weekend, Sofia Richie married music executive Elliot Grainge in the most glam South of France wedding. Vogue documented it on Instagram, where you can see Richie doing her fittings at Chanel Haute Couture salons. But over on TikTok, folks are talking about Richie’s wedding makeup. That’s because it’s the perfect mix of high and low products, including some that might already be in your beauty bag. Surprisingly, it’s not all Chanel Beauty.

Richie’s makeup artist Pati Dubroff took to TikTok to share what she used on Richie throughout her wedding weekend. Because there were so many gorgeous looks, not just the day of the wedding. Seriously, Nicole Richie’s little sister pulled off a wedding we could never have dreamed of for her when she was on the arms of Scott Disick.

Dubroff had a very busy weekend so she made a video from the Nice, France airport to share the products she used throughout the weekend.

“For Sofia’s rehearsal dinner, we wanted to do a little bit more eye but really keep it all about that bronzy, glowy, healthy thing,” Dubroff says. To get that bronzy glow, she used Nudestix Nudies Matte All Over Face Bronze Color in Sunkissed ($35 at Ulta Beauty) with Nudies Matte All Over Face Blush Color in Picante ($35 at Ulta Beauty) on top. (Richie is Nudestix’s Beauty Director.) “It looks like you got a little sun,” Dubroff says. For extra shine, she added Chanel’s Baume Essentiel Multi-Use Glow Stick in what looks like the shade Sculpting ($45 at Ulta Beauty).

To give skin even more of a bronzy glow, Dubroff grabbed a fan brush and applied Makeup by Mario SoftSculpt Transforming Skin Enhancer in Light-Medium ($30 at Sephora).

For Richie’s eyes, Dubroff used Chanel’s Stylo Ombre Et Contour Eyeshadow – Liner – Khôl in seemingly shade Contour Clair ($36 at Ulta Beauty) in the crease and added Nudestix Magnetic Matte Eye Color in Slate ($27 at Ulta Beauty) smudged onto the lid. “I didn’t use any powder eyeshadows,” she said. “I just focused on these sticks and blended them out so it was a wash of tone.” For a rosy glow on the center of the lids, she added Chanel’s Baume Essentiel Multi-Use Glow Stick in Rosèe ($45 at Ulta Beauty).

Next came Maybelline Lash Sensational Waterproof Mascara ($8.98 at Amazon

), an affordable fave. “Wedding weekends are all about waterproof mascara,” she says. For Richie’s perfect pout, Dubroff contoured the lips with Dibs No Pressure Lip Definer in Medium ($16 at Revolve) and added Chanel’s Rouge Coco Flash Lipstick in Boy ($54 at Nordstrom) on top.

As of publish time, Dubroff hasn’t given us the details on Richie’s actual wedding day makeup but it seems to be all Chanel Beauty. Still, it’s pretty cool to see the star wearing a mix of drugstore and luxe products all weekend.