Sofia Richie Just Cut Off All Her Hair

Lauren Caruso
by
Photo: Getty

Sofia Richie, apparent girlfriend-but-maybe-ex-girlfriend of Justin Bieber, cut off her waist-length hair into an ombré bob yesterday. The 17-year-old model showed off her new chop on Instagram alongside West Hollywood hairstylist Andy Lecompte, captioning the photo, “Yup we chopped it.”

14063695 319464128403585 76922932 n Sofia Richie Just Cut Off All Her Hair

Credit: Instagram | @sofiarichie

Just last week, Richie Snapchatted a trip to Japan with Bieber, who deleted his Instagram account after his followers posted negative comments on a photo of himself with Richie in the back seat of a car. It also appears that Richie deleted all her Instagrams of the two of them together, too. But never mind: We’ve got more important things to worry about, like if she’ll dye her short hair green again.

