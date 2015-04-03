Beauty Buzz: We Want Sofia Richie’s Style, DIY Hair Rinses, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Nicole Richie’s little sis, Sofia Richie, landed the first print cover of Popular, and we’re lusting after her style. [People StyleWatch]

2. A new study claims that if you do a quick high-intensity workout before eating fattening foods, you’ll combat the calories. [StyleCaster]

3. Looking for a good way to revive your strands? These 7 DIY hair rinses (from Coca-Cola to Coffee) may do the trick. [Daily Makeover]

4. Model Anja Rubik talks about her new scent, Original, and how she stays in shape. [The Cut]

5. Take a look through Zendaya’s many red carpet wigs – because the girl knows how to change up her look. [Popsugar Beauty]