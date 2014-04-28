The Surprising Trick to Waking Up with Gorgeous Waves

If you were born with straight hair, there’s a solid chance that you’ve spent a considerable amount of time trying to figure out how to get perfect waves without too much effort. The right combination of products, the right technique—I turn to my Beachwaver ($199, sarahpotempa.com) in times of desperation (i.e. every morning), but regular heat styling is one of the best, most efficient ways to turn healthy hair into straw, especially if it’s long.

The sock bun as a style has been pretty popular for the past few years, but it’s also my secret to super-easy waves. It literally couldn’t be easier: After washing and towel drying your hair at night, add a styling cream or mousse, then blow dry or air dry until your hair is halfway dry. Fold your hair up into the sock bun—if you have bangs or shorter layers in the front that you want to keep straight, leave them out. You’ll look really silly while you’re sleeping, but who cares?

When you wake up in the morning, take the sock bun out, tousle your hair, spritz on some hairspray or add a wave-defining cream, and go! It’s the easiest heat-free way to get gorgeous loose waves with minimal effort, perfect for the lazy and the time-crunched alike. That’s most of us, right?

