Game Changer: A Natural Deodorant That Actually Works

My desire for a natural deodorant was not driven by a desire to make my beauty routine as a whole more natural. I am not what you would call an environmentalist, and certainly not when it comes to makeup and skin care—I will take all of the chemicals, please, provided they’re effective. I never found that to be the case with typical deodorants from the drugstore, which were doubly disappointing in that not only were they full of potentially harmful ingredients (and smelled like it, too), but they never really seemed to work for me. All they did was irritate my skin and smell weird and plasticky in a way that similarly irritated my sensitive sense of smell. (I’m just sensitive, okay?)

This is what led me into the arms of a similarly underwhelming series of all-natural deodorants. Through trial and error I quickly discovered that most of those didn’t serve their purpose all that well, either. It was only after Soapwalla Deodorant Cream ($14, soapwallakitchen.com) fell into my lap that I felt I had finally found my deodorant soulmate. Prior to that, I hadn’t known such a thing even existed.

The cult favorite product, beloved by beauty editors and green girls alike, uses vegetable powders and clays and essential oils of lavender, peppermint, and tea tree to create a unique deodorizing experience that’s at once totally bizarre (it’s a cream that comes in a tub) and totally amazing. It’s vegan and made with the best quality organic and food-grade ingredients, which all sounds great, but the craziest part is that it actually works—and smells great, all day and night. I am not one of those people who claims to never sweat or smell. Granted, I don’t do much physical activity, but I can tell you that this deodorant holds up to a long, hundred-degree summer day spent drinking $3 margaritas in the park from late morning to early evening, and that is no small feat.

