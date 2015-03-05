Apparently, People Are Doing Yoga in the Snow: Meet Snowga

There are quite a few incarnations of yoga, some of which are pretty out there (ahem, karaoke yoga), but the latest is quite possibly the strangest. Behold Snowga, the yogi’s answer to combining pesky winter weather and downward-facing dog. Done outside in freezing temperatures, snowga is a combination of yoga stretches and winter sports, like skiing and snowshoeing.

The New York Times profiled the seemingly uncomfortable fitness trend in a recent piece called “Frozen Yoga? It’s Snowga” highlighting the various places around the country that are offering the practice. In Bozeman, Montana, a company called Flow Outside is offering twice-weekly classes that combines yoga and snowshoeing. Participants trek to a spot where they do a warm-up, then do a half-hour of yoga, then snowshoe home. At the Stowe Mountain Lodge in Vermont, the resort offers a class called Stowega which combines skiing and showshoeing with yoga.

Like other fitness trends before it, snowga has taken off on social media like a shot. Participants have taken to Instagram to share photos of themselves in poses using the hashtag #snowga, which began trending after yoga Instagram stars Laura Kasperzak and Masumi Goldman began using it. Hey, if you can do yoga in the snow, why not brag about it?

Fans of snowga attest that it’s more challenging than doing standard in-studio moves, it’s more interactive than a traditional yoga class, and it’s just downright fun.

