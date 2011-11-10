Snow White and the Hunstman Trailer: Charlize Stuns

The much-discussed movie of Snow White and the Huntsman, the twist to the Snow White tale that stars Kristen Stewart (and competes with the other Snow White film coming out in 2012) has been released.

Although the trailer has certainly fed my interest in the movie proving it will be an action-packed film and may be worthwhile (and not just another Snow White story gone bad), what really struck me was how stunning Charlize Theron’s character looks in her role as the evil queen.

With fair skin, intricately braided blonde hair and a metallic smokey eye, the queen not only gets across her intimidating manner in the preview but also her breathtaking beauty. Theron was clearly a great cast for the role, and we’re excited to see what else is to come!

