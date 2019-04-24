Try Not to Laugh at Snoop Dogg Narrating NikkieTutorials’ Latest Video

We never thought we’d put iconic rapper Snoop Dogg and beauty YouTuber Nikkie de Jager (known as NikkieTutorials) in the same sentence but we’re so glad we are. Snoop and Jager have hilariously teamed up on a different kind of makeup tutorial, one that involves the rapper narrating Jager’s every move. It’s a genius idea and I’m not the only one who thinks so. The Snoop Dog NikkieTutorials video has almost two million views in less than four days. Major.

Jager starts her videos like she often does, pinning back her hair with a few clips. “First thing’s first, we’ve got to clip that hair up, you understand me?” Snoop says. I love that he has very little information about what she’s doing, which makes it a lot more fun. As Jager applies primer, Snoop is a bit puzzled about what the “cream” is, saying, “That’s not foundation. I guess that’s, uh, the roots. I guess you could call it the roots.” He’s not totally off. Primer does sort of act like the roots of the rest of your makeup?

The video is sponsored by Marc Jacobs Beauty, as part of Jager’s position as a Global Artistry Advisor. She uses the brand’s newest launches in the tutorial: Accomplice Concealer & Touch-Up Stick ($32 at Sephora) and Accomplice Instant Blurring Beauty Powder With Brush ($49 at Sephora). Get it, Snoop is her accomplice. The Concealer & Touch-Up Stick is a full-coverage, portable complexion product available in 17 shades. The Blurring Beauty Powder helps create a FaceTune-like effect on the skin in four flexible shades.

See the new products in action and watch the entire video, below. Just try not to LOL the entire time.

