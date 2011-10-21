Snooki Aims to Turn World Orange; Zombie Boy Conceals Tats

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

Snooki is continuing to grow her empire, with a new tanning line in collaboration with Supre Tan coming out — orange-skinned ladies there will be a line for you soon! (ONTD)

Bar Rafaeli loves to smell like roses (she’s currently the face of Especially Escada) and will be launching a lingerie site in the fall. (Elle.com)

Nine West is stepping into the world of fragrance with their first scent, Love Fury. (WWD)

Rachel Zoe’s makeup artist Joey Maalouf teaches us the how to get a full brow. (BellaTV)

And finally, you will not believe who is beneath this Dermablend Leg and Body Concealer. This is the most riveting commercial we have ever laid our eyes on: