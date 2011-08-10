Sneak Peek: Sephora Charlotte Ronson Makeup Collection

Clothing designer, Charlotte Ronson is branching out into beauty and we’re super excited! Her family and friends inspired Sephora beauty line is now available for a sneak-peek on the Charlotte Ronson website!

Charlotte explains that she designs for “the girl who believes less is more” so we can’t wait for the practical and simple makeup collection. By the way, it has adorable packaging!

The collection consists of neutral face, eye and lip gloss products as well as a a body glow and beachy hairspray!

Available in Sephora stores starting September.