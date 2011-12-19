Sneak Peek: Maybelline’s 2012 Calendar

Maybelline New York has been quite busy lately, shooting their 2012 calendar with photographer Kenneth Willardt and makeup artist Charlotte Willer. The calendar, full of bright, fantasy images that are very “New York-esque” feature Maybelline faces such as Erin Wasson, Jessica White, Emily DiDinato, Zhang Ziyi and Julia Stegner.

Caught in various action shots such as DJing, selling papers a la Newsies, acting as a stand-in Weather Girl and jetting through Chinatown, these models certainly know how to show off the bold Maybelline shades.

Do you love it?

[via Exposure NY]