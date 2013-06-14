Get a Sneak Peek of Marc Jacobs’ Full Beauty Collection

We’ve been catching glimpses of Marc Jacobs’ upcoming beauty collection (to launch at Sephora in August) via his brand’s social media channel, but as the news has spread about the collection, and the whispers of what was to come have grown, our curiosity has as well. Now, the designer has finally given WWD a sneak peek of the full line, noting that he is delighted with how the 122-stockkeeping-unit color cosmetics line has turned out, and “Now I want to see what the customer thinks. That’s the ultimate.”

Well, that opportunity is nearly upon us, as the collection will debut on August 9 exclusively at Sephora stores and online as well as some Marc Jacobs stores – and will be the first time Sephora has ever launched a brand in it’s stores. Plus, while many high-fashion designers have gone into beauty, not many have had great success with it – but Jacobs is up to the challenge. His collection is broken down into four broad categories: Smart Complexion, Blaquer, Hi-Per Color, and Boy Tested, Girl Approved. Smart Complexion includes foundations, concealer and powder; Blaquer contains a precision pen eyeliner, lash lifter and gel crayon; Hi-Per Color offers lip products, blush, eye shadow, bronzer and nail polish; and Boy Tested, Girl Approved has lip balm, brow tamer and concealer.

Jacobs is also infusing his personality into the products, with names like “Shameless,” “Lovemarc” and “Style Eye-Con.” There is even a blush that inspired by one of designer’s many, many tattoos. Jacobs also included a few unisex products in the line as well, and made sure to test the line out on some of his famous pals, such as Sofia Coppola. Coppola wore a complete Marc Jacobs Beauty look to the Met Gala recently, and Jacobs himself has been using the Brow Tamer and added that he has gotten to like the beauty process, and taking caring of his look.

For a closer look at the products check out the slideshow above and let us know if you’ll be picking them up at Sephora when they hit shelves in August!

[WWD]