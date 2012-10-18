Sneak Peek: See MAC’s New Glamour Daze Collection Before it Hits Stores

We always get excited for holiday and new collections from our favorite brands, and MAC Cosmetics’ Glamour Daze collection did not disappoint us. It’s a mix of sweet and sexy, with multi-dimensional eyeshadows, creamy eyeshadows, and shimmering nail polish. The collection captures the “aura of couture, the drama of the dressing room, and the glamour of getting ready to step out for the holidays.” We’re especially excited to try the black eyeliners with different colors of pearl.

Get a peek at the entire collection above, and tell us, what products will you be purchasing?

MAC Glamour Daze will be available online and in stores starting October 25th.