Sneak Peek: See MAC’s New Glamour Daze Collection Before it Hits Stores

We always get excited for holiday and new collections from our favorite brands, and MAC Cosmetics’ Glamour Daze collection did not disappoint us. It’s a mix of sweet and sexy, with multi-dimensional eyeshadows, creamy eyeshadows, and shimmering nail polish. The collection captures the “aura of couture, the drama of the dressing room, and the glamour of getting ready to step out for the holidays.” We’re especially excited to try the black eyeliners with different colors of pearl.
Get a peek at the entire collection above, and tell us, what products will you be purchasing?
MAC Glamour Daze will be available online and in stores starting October 25th.
FluidLine in Feminine Edge (pink mauve with dazzle pearl), $16.50
Fluidline in Little Black Bow (charcoal with dazzle pearl), $16.50
Fluidline in Catch My Eye (cool taupe grey with dazzle pearl), $16.50
Kohl Power Eye Pencil in Feline (intense black with black pearl), $16.50
Kohl Power Eye Pencil in Mystery (intense black with green pearl), $16.50
Kohl Power Eye Pencil in Orpheus (intense black with gold pearl), $16.50
Kohl Power Eye Pencil in Raven (intense black with red pearl), $16.50
Lipglass in Deliciously Demure (soft cool brown with pearl), $16.50
Lipglass in Flight of Fancy (rich purple), $16.50
Lipglass in Impossibly Sweet (sheer soft pink with multidimensional pearl), $16.50
Lipglass in Pink Fade (light creamy pink), $16.50
Lipglass in Talk Softly to Me (light creamy coral pink), $16.50
Lipstick in Beauty (pale cool pink), $16.50
Lipstick in Dramatic Encounter (deep purple), $16.50
Lipstick in Glamourdaze (mid-tone creamy plum), $16.50
Lipstick in Innocence (soft coral), $16.50
Lipstick in Outrageously Fun (mid-tone magenta violet), $16.50
False Lashes Mascara in Black, $20
Nail Lacquer in Endless Night (pale grey pink with iridescent pearl), $17.50
Nail Lacquer in Everything That Glitters (black with super multidimensional glitter), $17.50
Nail Lacquer in Girl Trouble (super glitter pink), $17.50
Nail Lacquer in In the Limelight (mid-tone creamy mint), $17.50
Powder Blush in Easy Manner (light dirty peach), $22
Powder Blush in I'm the One (mid-tone blue pink), $22
Powder Blush in Small Vanity (dusty rose tan), $22
Extra Dimension Eye Shadow in A Natural Flirt (soft peachy nude), $19.50
Extra Dimension Eye Shadow in Divine Blue (mid-tone aqua), $19.50
Extra Dimension Eye Shadow in Evening Grey (steel silver), $19.50
Extra Dimension Eye Shadow in Ready to Party (pale lilac), $19.50
Extra Dimension Eye Shadow in Round Midnight (dark burgundy), $19.50
Extra Dimension Eye Shadow in Stolen Moment (dark taupe), $19.50
Extra Dimension Eye Shadow in Stylishly Merry (mid-tone dusty violet), $19.50
Extra Dimension Eye Shadow in Tall, Dark & Handsome (black with pearl), $19.50
Extra Dimension Skinfinish in Superb (softy peachy nude with multidimensional shimmer), $29
Extra Dimension Skinfinish in Whisper of Guilt (light soft white gold with shimmery sheen), $29