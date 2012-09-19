Sneak Peek: See the Entire Marilyn Monroe for MAC Line Before the Launch

We have to admit we have been inundated with Marilyn Monroe interpretations on the cover of magazines over the last few months, but that hasn’t made us any less excited for the release of the MAC Cosmetics line in her honor. The color collection channels Marilyn’s sex appeal in both shades and products such as an array of classic red lipsticks and luscious false lashes and black liners.
Above get a glimpse at the entire line and let us know what you’ll be purchasing when it hits stores.
MAC Marilyn Monroe will be available online September 27 through November 1 and available in MAC stores October 4 through November 1.
Click through to see the entire Marilyn Monroe for MAC collection!
Marilyn Monroe Beauty Powder in Forever Marilyn, $28
Marilyn Monroe Brow Finisher Clear, $15
Marilyn Monroe Dazzle Glass Little Rock (a soft sheer white with pearl), $21.50
Marilyn Monroe Dazzle Glass in Phiff! (a sheer yellow peach), $21.50
Marilyn Monroe Eye Kohl in Fascinating (an intense matte white), $15
Marilyn Monroe Eye Kohl in Smolder (intense black), $15
Marilyn Monroe Large Eye Shadow in How To Marry (a soft white), $21
Marilyn Monroe Large Eye Shadow in Preferred Blonde (pale champagne beige), $21
Marilyn Monroe Large Eye Shadow in Show Girl (Dark blue grey), $21
Marilyn Monroe Large Eye Shadow in Silver Screen (True silver), $21
Marilyn Monroe Lash-35, $16
Marilyn Monroe Lip Pencil in Beet (vivid reddish-pink), $16
Marilyn Monroe Lip Pencil in Cherry (vivid bright bluish red), $16
Marilyn Monroe Lip Pencil in Redd (clearly red), $16
Marilyn Monroe Lipstick in Charmed I'm Sure (Dark true red, matte), $16.50
Marilyn Monroe Lipstick in Deeply Adored (Deep Scarlet, Matte), $16.50
Marilyn Monroe Lipstick in Love Goddess (Mid-tone Pink/red), $16.50
Marilyn Monroe Lipstick in Pure Zen (Frosted warm nude), $16.50
Marilyn Monroe Lipstick in Scarlet Ibis (Bright orange red, matte), $16.50
Marilyn Monroe Mascara in False Lashes Extreme Black, $20
Marilyn Monroe Nail Lacquer in Flaming Rose (True Red), $17.50
Marilyn Monroe Nail Lacquer in Kid Orange (Coral), $17.50
Marilyn Monroe Nail Lacquer in Rich,Rich,Rich (Online Exclusive, Glittery Gold), $17.50
Marilyn Monroe Nail Lacquer in Stage Red (Dark Berry Red), $17.50
Marilyn Monroe Nail Lacquer in Vintage Vamp (Rich Deep Retro Wine), $17.50
Marilyn Monroe Penultimate Brow Marker in Universal, $18.50
Marilyn Monroe Penultimate EyeLiner in Rapidblack, $18.50
Marilyn Monroe Powder Blush in Legendary (Pale soft coral), $22
Marilyn Monroe Powder Blush in The Perfect Cheek (Neutral pink beige), $22