Sneak Peek: See the Entire Marilyn Monroe for MAC Line Before the Launch

We have to admit we have been inundated with Marilyn Monroe interpretations on the cover of magazines over the last few months, but that hasn’t made us any less excited for the release of the MAC Cosmetics line in her honor. The color collection channels Marilyn’s sex appeal in both shades and products such as an array of classic red lipsticks and luscious false lashes and black liners.

Above get a glimpse at the entire line and let us know what you’ll be purchasing when it hits stores.

MAC Marilyn Monroe will be available online September 27 through November 1 and available in MAC stores October 4 through November 1.