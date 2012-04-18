Sneak Peek: Essie’s Summer 2012 Polish Collection

Sadly, you’ll have to wait until June to get your hands on these puppies, but aren’t they so pretty to look at!? Nothing says a change in season like brand new Essie polishes and these six may take the cake.

While we love the reinvented pink and orange shades, the periwinkle blue and mint green were by far our favorites. Called Bikini So Teeny and Mojito Madness, we would have no problem wearing these colors all summer long.

Names from left to right: Fear or Desire, Off the Shoulder, Cascade Cool, Bikini So Teeny, All Tied Up and Mojito Madness.

Tell us what shade is your favorite in the comment section below!