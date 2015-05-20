How to Sneak in a Workout—While You’re on Vacay

Getting away from your status quo schedule is one reason to take off and hit the road for vacay, but that temporary pause with paradise often means breaking from your workout routine, too. While it’s not a bad thing to take off days, in fact they’re essential to your health and even your progress in personal fitness, an extended trip of beach chair lounging or body oil-enhanced massages might have you missing your daily jog in the park. Well, maybe.

For whatever reason you want to get active on vacation, regardless of the type of vacation, you have plenty of options. Certain vacation packages actually offer built-in physical sessions and even when they don’t and you’re just chillin’ on the beach, you can burn some cals by picking your activities and planning your off-time wisely. We rounded up a few physical activities that can double as workouts and some other tricks to keep in mind.

Use the Pool Ledge

If you are vacationing at a resort or any type of facility that has a pool, your workout is pretty much guaranteed. It doesn’t have to be an Olympic-sized pool that would fit the requirements of Ryan Lochte, either. A solid workout is kicking in the pool. Normally, you’d want to get a kickboard to rest your upper body on, allowing you to vertically kick your legs up and down. We’re going to assume you didn’t think to pack this, unless you’re really committed to that swim. Grab the ledge with your hands and stretch your arms out so that they are straight out in front of you. In this position you can practice kicking up and down at alternating speeds. Obviously, there’s a lot more that you can work on in water, including jogging (you’ll feel that burn, trust us), regular old lap swimming (just be sure to bring a cap to block chlorine) and other types of aerobics.

Speedo Fit Swim Fitness is an app that helps you track your swims, find pools nearby, and provides videos that let you see proper technique.

Use the Sand to Your Advantage

Because sand is an uneven surface that moves, it makes a great option for running because it will work other muscles and bring more resistance to every normal movement, even just walking. Make it a point to take a walk on the area of the sand that moves (i.e. not the section right near the surf) to get a low-impact cardio workout that still requires you to use your muscles. You can also pretty much do any barre or Pilates type of exercise here, too. Just bring your mat and follow exercise plans designed to be completed on the beach.

Walking Tours

Again, it’s probably not going to be the featured exercise of a Nike commercial, but tons of cities offer walking tours that show you the sites (without the cab fare) and require you to, well, move! With New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Nashville, and tons more cities offering free or private tours, you can snap your pictures and not have to feel that guilty about picking up an extra snack alog the way.

Hikes

Going to Nevada or Cali? You don’t have to be a flora and fauna enthusiast to try hiking. Most resorts or hotels will help you book guided hiking tours and with state and national parks at a wonderfully large surplus out there, it’s worth a try. Seeing the landscape isn’t limited to a tour bus—that might just be the easier option.

Book a Yoga Retreat

It’s basically a vacation that requires you to relax, focus on yourself, and conveniently, get a workout in, too. While pricing will depend on where you travel to (there are tons of international trips), they usually allow you to experience a new area while practicing meditation that, in the end, might help you appreciate traveling and a new way of life even more. Yoga Body Rio offers really cool trips in Brazil, including yoga, paired with tours, surfing, hiking, dance, and much, much more. Want something a little cheaper? The yoga organization, Yoga to the People, offers donation-based studios that give people the chance to practice this art, whether it be hot yoga or vinyasa, at an affordable cost. They give you a suggested fee, but happily accept any monetary sum you’re able to give at the moment. There are studios in New York City, San Francisco, Berkeley, and Seattle—and some of these even plan weekend trips where you can get away and practice yoga in a new place.

The Hotel Furniture or Use an App

No, we’re not suggesting that you lift up a dresser and put it down. Items in your hotel room can double as weights or props for a workout, so you can take those two 5 lb. dumbbells out of your bag and pack that blow-dryer. Inclined push-ups can work by placing your feet on the seat of a chair or on the mattress and your hands on the floor. You can also do tricep dips the same exact way. Seems silly, but there are usually fairly large phone books or reference guides in hotel rooms that can double as light weights for squats.

Email yourself a list of your favorite at-home YouTube workouts or set aside ten minutes before hopping in the shower for abs.

Of course, you don’t have to remember a URL. From e-books to body-weight apps to streamable, trainer-led videos, there are no excuses for not knowing what exercise to do next.